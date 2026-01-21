Finovate Announces Live Demo Companies and Industry-Leading Speakers for FinovateEurope 2026

Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, today announced its list of demo companies and featured speakers for FinovateEurope 2026, taking place February 10-11 at the Intercontinental O2 in London.

A premier event dedicated to shaping the digital future of the financial services industry, FinovateEurope is set to attract more than 1,000 senior-level attendees, including over 500 attendees from banks, financial institutions, and investment firms. The event offers a firsthand look at the technologies and ideas driving change across the industry.

This year’s live demo program will feature more than 30 fintech companies presenting their products on stage. Demos will highlight solutions spanning customer experience and personalization, embedded finance, artificial intelligence, payments and real-time money movement, open banking, and fraud prevention.

The announced demo companies include:

AAZZUR

Candour Identity

Darwinium

Elephant

FINTRAC

Francis

Hagbad

Intuitech

Keyless

mAI Edge

Mifundo

Opentech

Outsampler

R34DY

Sea.dev

Serene

Tweezr

Learn more about the FinovateEurope live demos here.

Alongside live demos, FinovateEurope 2026 will feature more than 100 industry speakers across keynotes, panels, and fireside discussions. Sessions will examine artificial intelligence, regulation and risk, customer experience, lending, payments, and women in fintech.

Featured speakers include:

Manas Chawla, Founder & CEO, London Politica

Bianca Zwart, Chief Strategy Officer, bunq

Victor Alexiev, Global Head of Venture Investments and Partnerships, Citi

Sarah Biller, Co-Founder, Fintech Sandbox

Taner Akcok, Head of Global API Banking, Deutsche Bank

Theodora (Theo) Lau, Founder, Unconventional Ventures

David Birch, Principal, 15Mb

Aurelie L’Hostis, Principal Analyst, Financial Services Practice, Forrester

Mukund Umalkar, Director, GenAI Strategy & Execution, ING Wholesale Bank

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Richard Davies, CEO, Allica Bank

Rukayyat Kolawole, CFA, CEO & Co-Founder, PaceUP Invest

Learn more about the full speaker lineup.

