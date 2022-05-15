Finland will apply to join NATO next week after Russia warns of ‘retaliatory steps’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto meet the media at the Presidential Palace (Photo Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Finland will apply to join NATO, its president has confirmed, despite Putin warning it would be a “mistake”.

Membership of the military alliance will “maximise” Finland’s security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto said.

The nation will submit a formal application for membership to NATO headquarters in Brussels next week.

Last week, Russia said Finland joining the alliance would “cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations and the maintaining of stability and security in the Northern European region.”

“Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to neutralise the threats to its national security that arise from this,” a Kremlin statement added.

Speaking on Sunday, Finland’s Niinisto described the historic move as the start of a “new era.”

“In the future, I have described that the Finnish-Russian relationship will change and I’m sure Russians think in a similar way but, like I said, there are daily questions where you have to be capable of co-operating,” he added.

A similar membership move is now anticipated from Sweden.

Finnish policymakers had been threatened with a suspension of gas exports by Russia, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported last week.

However, the government’s emergency preparedness committee said it was prepared for this possibility.