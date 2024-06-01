Finfluencers are all the rage, and for good reason. Here’s the five you should follow

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Sicily Rose, Tyler Schrage and Chandler Padgett pose as PopWrapped Entertainment Group Hosts SaturYAY Influencer Event at The DreamLA Mansion on April 03, 2021 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Finfluencers are all the rage, and for good reason. Influencer marketing expert Gordon Glenister tells us the five to pay attention to

In an age where financial literacy is becoming increasingly vital, a new breed of influencers is emerging to guide the younger generation towards smarter money management. Dubbed ‘finfluencers’, these financial influencers share real life case studies and practical advice on social media, making complex financial concepts more relatable.

The hashtag #fintok has garnered over 900m views, reflecting the immense popularity of these digital money mentors. Indeed, a CFA Institute survey in 2023 found that 38 per cent of UK Gen investors cited social media influencers as part of their decision to invest.

The lack of financial education in schools means Gen Z are having to teach themselves about money matters. It’s therefore no surprise more of them have turned to social media. The relaxed and often entertaining way these creators share their story is more appealing than those often provided by older more established financial advisors, though finfluencers do need to be mindful they stay on the right side of the FCA, which has rules about who is licensed to give financial advice.

Here are five influencers you might want to follow:

Known for his weekly podcast the My Moneyjar, Timi engages with other financial content creators and brands to discuss all things personal finance. His show focuses on helping people get out of debt and navigate the property market

Creator of the Pennies to Pounds podcast, Kia Commodore aims to transform people’s views on money. She covers a wide range of topics, from buying property to understanding pension and credit checks. Kia also introduces monthly saving challenges to help her audience boost their earnings

Laura started her financial journey on Instagram in 2016. Her blog and Instagram handle Thrifty Londoner began sharing money saving tips when she faced mounting bills in London. Her blog quickly became popular among millennials offering relatable advice on managing finances.

Ellen is the co-host of the Money Unfiltered podcast with financial advisor Victoria Nabarro. Ellie focuses on empowering millennial women with financial advice and confidence-building strategies. Their podcast delves into various financial topics aiming to make financial literacy accessible and engaging.

With a mission to educate his followers on all things money-related, Poku Banks has built a strong presence across YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok, where he has gained 370,000 followers. Poku’s content is designed to demystify financial concepts and provide practical advice for everyday money management.

Gordon Glenister is an influencer marketing expert and author