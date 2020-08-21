Collagen is one of those terms that many people may have heard, but aren’t quite able to place.

It’s been written about extensively across major magazines and beauty blogs, all in the name of understanding how this naturally-occurring structural protein works and how supplements can benefit the body.

Comprising 30% of the protein in our bodies, collagen helps make up different body parts, such as tendons, ligaments and muscle. It gives your skin structure and supports bone strength.

Kollo is a premium liquid marine collagen daily supplement and is an excellent source of amino acids to stimulate collagen production. The 7g of collagen contained in each sachet of Kollo has been researched in human clinical studies and is specially formulated for faster absorption. Get 20% off a months supply with code CITYAM20 valid until 30th September 2020

kollohealth.com