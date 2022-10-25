Financial Services and Markets Bill gets the nod in House of Commons

Westminster has doubled down on government promises to deliver a “package of measures” aimed at improving regulation and clarity surrounding blockchain, crypto and Bitcoin after approving the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The Bill proposes a range of measures “to maintain and enhance the UK’s position as a global leader in financial services, ensuring the sector continues to deliver for individuals and businesses across the country”.

Documents relating to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will now move to the House of Lords for further scrutiny and approval.