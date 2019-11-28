Finance chief becomes latest executive to leave Deliveroo

Deliveroo’s chief financial officer has become the latest executive to leave the fast-growing food delivery company.



Raif Jacobs, who joined Deliveroo in 2018, left the company in early October, according to a spokesperson.

Deliveroo has been hit by a string of executive departures this year following an executive reshuffle, including its chief technology officer, head of legal, and head of people.

The startup’s chief operating officer also left late last year.



The executive shakeup comes at a critical time for Deliveroo, which made a £232m loss last year despite reporting a dramatic increase in global sales from its food delivery business.



Jacobs’ departure, first reported by Bloomberg, came shortly before the competition regulator launched an investigation into Amazon’s bid to buy a stake in Deliveroo parent company Roofoods.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched the probe in October after Amazon revealed itself as the lead investor in a $575m (£445m) funding round to help the business expand its technology team.



The CMA said the online retail giant’s investment, terms of which have not been disclosed, could give it too much control over Deliveroo.

A spokesperson said: “Raif no longer works at Deliveroo, having left the business in early October. We of course are very grateful to him for his work and wish him well.”



Deliveroo has also hired Hadi Moussa, a former Airbnb executive, as its chief business officer. Moussa will be responsible for managing all countries outside the UK for the delivery firm.

