Fifa and Chelsea probe ‘racist song’ video as Argentina star apologises

Enzo Fernandez is being investigated by Fifa and Chelsea over a video featuring a song described as ‘racially offensive’

Fifa and Chelsea are investigating after midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised for publishing a video on social media of him and Argentina teammates singing a “racially offensive” song.

Fernandez’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana, who is French, called him out by posting the clip on his own social media accompanied by the message: “Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism.”

The French Football Federation has said it will file a legal complaint alleging “racially offensive and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players following Sunday’s Copa America victory over Colombia.

The song’s lyrics include: “They play for France, but their parents are from Angola. Their mother is from Cameroon, while their father is from Nigeria. But their passport says French.”

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica 18 months ago for a then-British record fee of £106m, apologised via his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

He said: “I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”

Fifa announced on Wednesday that is is investigating the matter, while Chelsea released a statement welcoming Fernandez’s apology but announcing disciplinary proceedings.

“Fifa is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a spokesperson said. “Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.”

Chelsea said “all forms of discriminatory behaviour” was “completely unacceptable”, adding: “We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the FFF – the governing body of French football – said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: “The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

“Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and Fifa, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.”

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard to sing discriminatory songs.