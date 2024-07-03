Fieldfisher reports double-digit revenue growth as European offices thrive

Fieldfisher’s annual revenue surged by 10 per cent to £352m following strong performances at its European offices, the law firm said today.

The firm also revealed that profit per equity partner (PEP) had increased to £966,000, up four per cent on last year, for the 11 months between April last year and March. The firm published results covering an 11 month period due to HMRC rule changes.

The firm’s regulatory practice was the main driving force behind the revenue boost, with division turnover up 36 per cent, while revenue at its dispute practice and personal injury and medical negligence practice increased by 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Across the UK, the firm recorded a 14 per cent revenue growth, but it was its offices in Europe that saw the most activity.

Total revenue from its five offices in Germany climbed by 20 per cent, turnover in Ireland jumped 10 percent, while revenue was 81 per cent higher in Luxembourg.

The strong performances across Europe come after Fieldfisher set out to become “Europe’s leading law firm” in its 2022-2025 strategy, shifting its focus towards advising multinational clients on cross-border matters.

Commenting on the results, managing partner Robert Shooter said it “has been a year of significant progress at Fieldfisher, with our strategy focused on European expansion, collaboration and ESG gaining a real momentum”.

“All our teams delivered outstanding results, despite challenging market conditions. We also continued to expand and strengthen our international footprint, increasing our presence in key markets,” he said.