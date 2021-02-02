Ferrovial in new attempt to offload Amey

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial has getting ready for a second attempt at a sale of outsourcing firm Amey.

Sky News reported that the firm had appointed Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which comes two years after a prior attempt to sell the services group.

The company is one of the UK’s biggest outsourcing firms, with 14,000 employees, and runs numerous contracts for the government.

Ferrovial’s desire to sell the firm has been well documented. The last attempt fell apart due to a dispute over a £2.7bn roads contract in Birmingham.

After several years of disagreement, Amey finally removed itself from the contract last year.

The Spanish firm also owns a large stake in Heathrow Airport.

City A.M. has contacted Ferrovial and Amey for comment.

