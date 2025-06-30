Ferraris set to end losing streak aboard Infinite Resolve

Luke Ferraris has ridden 44 winners this season in Hong Kong and sits fourth in the jockeys’ championship.

LUKE Ferraris has had a season to remember in Hong Kong.

The 23-year-old – the youngest jockey riding in the city – has ridden 44 winners and currently sits fourth in the jockeys’ championship race, having exceeded all expectations this campaign.

His partnership with trainer Mark Newnham has been the highlight of his season, riding a dozen winners for the stable, and being associated with stable star and four-time winner My Wish, who he partnered to win the HK Classic Mile and place in both in the HK Classic Cup and HK Derby.

Ferraris will, however, be hoping to bounce back to form before the season closes, having only a solitary success to his name last month and presently on a 35-race losing streak.

Losing runs can change in the blink of an eye though, and hard-working Ferraris will be looking for a change of fortune when he teams up with exciting three-year-old INFINITE RESOLVE, in the Sportsmanship Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Snitzel had already gained plenty of experience when racing as a juvenile in Australia, winning once and placed three times, before making his way over to his new home.

There was lots to like about his Hong Kong debut in May, when despite racing wide for the majority of the journey, he was only collared close home by four-time winner Masteroftheuniverse, with plenty of previous winners in behind.

A recent trial suggests he has improved further, and despite an outside draw looking a worry on paper, he has displayed the early speed in both trials and on his debut to suggest he can find a good position from the off.

Provided Ferraris gets a trouble-free journey aboard this exciting youngster, he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Infinite Resolve 1.15pm Sha Tin