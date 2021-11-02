FCA: Young investors buy crypto assets for ‘irrational’ reasons

Young investors buy highly volatile crypto assets for irrational reasons such as FOMO and competition with friends.

That’s the warning shot from the City watchdog’s digital tsar, who slammed cryptocurrencies for often harming and exploiting consumers.

Jessica Rusu, chief data, information and intelligence officer at the CDO Exchange for Financial Services, cautioned that volatile crypto markets are drawing new, often younger consumers, who “don’t necessarily understand the risks they’re taking.”

She highlighted that an alarming number of these consumers who invest in crypto assets don’t “always [have] conventional or rational” reasons for getting involved in crypto markets.

More to follow.