FCA gears up for business interruption insurance court battle

City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today said it had selected samples of insurance wording for a July case on whether insurers should pay out on business interruption policies for covid-19.

The FCA said it has selected 17 examples from business interruption insurance policies used by 16 insurers who have entered into a framework agreement with the watchdog for governing the process and timetable for the test case.

“Given the representative nature of the policies and wordings we have selected, we expect the test case to provide guidance for the interpretation of many other business insurance policies that are not in the representative sample,” the FCA said.

Read more: Insurance brokers slammed for conflicts of interests amid coronavirus business interruption claim disputes

“This means that other insurers will also be affected by the test case and its conclusions. In early July, we expect to publish a comprehensive list of other insurers and many other BI policies in the market that we expect the test case to affect, based on firm submissions.”

The FCA said it expects the court case will happen in the second half of July, lasting five-to-10 days.

Hiscox today said it welcomed the FCA’s announcement,

Hiscox said it “recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is committed to seeking expedited resolution of any contract dispute.

Read more: Hiscox policyholders set to launch legal action against firm over coronavirus claims

“Hiscox has agreed to assist the FCA by participating alongside other insurers in the test case in order to provide certainty for businesses and brokers on the application of policies as quickly as possible.”

Hiscox has been targeted by an action group who are building a group claim against the insurer for not paying out on business interruption claims.

Similar groups have sprung up to target other insurers or represent industries such as hospitality that have been hit hard by the lockdown.

Lloyd’s of London estimated that the covid-19 crisis would cost the insurance industry more than $100bn (£80bn)