FCA bans three financial advisers for sex crime convictions

Three former financial advisers have been banned from working in the financial services industry following sexual assault and other non-financial convictions.

Russell Jameson, Mark Horsey and Frank Cochran were each convinced of crimes of a sexual nature in 2018. City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has now banned them from working in financial services.

Jameson was chief executive and director at Essex-based financial adviser firm David Jameson.

In July 2018 Jameson was convinced of serious criminal offences involving the making, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. Jameson was ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely, and included in the list of individuals barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Between 2013 and 2017 Jameson made thousands of indecent photographs of children. He also had thousands of such images in his possession, including films and images of the “utmost severity”, the FCA said.

Peeping on tenant

Horsey was a director at Surrey-based adviser firm Harrison Grey. In September 2018 he was convinced of voyeurism. He had observed and video recorded his tenant having a shower without consent.

Horsey was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity. He was also required to sign the sex offenders register.

Cochran was a director of Wolverhampton-based FSC Investment Services. In April 2018 he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and required to sign the sex offenders register.

Cochran was convinced of sexual assault, having engaged in controlling and coercive bahviour and an offence contrary to the Protection from Harrassment Act 1997.

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward said: “The FCA expects high standards of character, probity and fitness and properness from those who operate in the financial services industry and will take action to ensure these standards are maintained.”