Fast Network Wishes to remain unbeaten

Zac Purton is one from one aboard the Dennis Yip-trained Fast Network

THERE’s no points for guessing reigning champion Zac Purton will be the go-to jockey for the majority of the estimated 25,000 spectators who make their way through the turnstiles at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Zac-Man has looked a picture of health and wellbeing since returning from an extended Mediterranean holiday, and looks raring to go, in his quest to land his eighth jockeys’ championship title.

More importantly to him personally, he needs to ride another 74 winners to surpass Douglas Whyte’s all-time record of 1813 victories and be acclaimed as the winning-most jockey in the history of the sport in Hong Kong.

Purton has his card marked in nine of the 10 races, with the likes of Ka Ying Rising in the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup (6.50am) over six furlongs, and talented but frustrating Master Mastermind in division two on the Yi Tung Shan Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs, likely to be heavily supported in the Tote pool.

Of more interest, however, is the once-raced FAST NETWORK who drew clear of his opposition when winning on his debut in June, and could well make short work of his opposition in the Lantau Peak Handicap (7.25am) over five furlongs.

Trainer Mark Newnham looks a trainer to follow judged by his first season exploits in the city.

He closed off strongly in the latter stages of last season, accumulating 31 victories and is likely to better that total this campaign.

He looks to have found a suitable opportunity for improving galloper MY WISH, who is capable of scoring his first victory in division one of the Yi Tung Shan Handicap (7.55am) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Fast Network 7.25am Sha Tin

My Wish 7.55am Sha Tin