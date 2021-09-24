Fashion firm Asos joins forces with esports brand Fnatic

Fashion retailer Asos and gaming brand Fnatic have inked a multi-million pound deal for a three-year partnership.

London-based global esports brand Fnatic said they would launch a number of online and offline activations with the online retailer.

It is the first time Asos has joined forces with an espots brand and the fashion firm’s logo will be placed all Fnatic team jerseys, including for the League of Legends World Championship.

Future activations include multiple content series with Fnatic pro talent and creators, such as Tekkz, Mushway, Loeya and Moonryde, alongside VR experiences and AR filters.

What’s more, Fnatic pro players and creators are set to feature in upcoming Asos campaigns.

Fnatic CEO, Sam Mathews, said: “There are no other subcultures in the world that have influenced us more than gaming and fashion. Self-expression, both online and offline, has become a major point of convergence between both audiences.

“Through this partnership with ASOS, we will empower all gamers to find their unique voice and style, inside and outside of the game.”

The deal marks a move to appeal to Gen Z, Robert Birge, chief growth officer at ASOS, said:

“Gaming and fashion are both passions for young adults and as esports continues to boom, we’re incredibly excited about this partnership,” Birge said.