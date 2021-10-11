Exclusive: Meet the UK's 50 fastest-growing startups

A total 50 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).
Smart employee app Blink, charity fundraiser Enthuse, and digital health platform supporting under-served areas of healthcare, Pepp, were among the firms selected for this year’s cohort.
With a total of over £285m raised, an average annual growth rate of 112 per cent, and more than 1,500 combined employees, the list spans some of Europe’s most innovative and competitive sectors, including Information Technology (26 per cent), Financial & Banking Services (12 per cent), Health & Healthcare (12 per cent), and Education (12 per cent).
Of the fifty firms selected this year, forty two per cent are led or founded by women, and thirty two per cent of the founders are from a diverse background.
Now in its 16th year, VC2UK selects a group of the fastest-growing companies to join the cohort each year, gaining them access to knowledge and mentoring from business leaders from the US and the UK, to help them scale further.
“This diverse group of founders represent the innovation and creativity of tech in the UK, across a multitude of different sectors,” said Janet Coyle, managing director for business growth at SVC2UK.
“They also demonstrate not only a thriving technology ecosystem ready to offer unique innovations, but the importance of promoting greater inclusivity in the tech ecosystem.”
The 2021 recruits join previous Scale Up Club alumni such as currency transfer service Wise, which was valued at £8bn in London’s biggest-ever tech float in July, and flight finder SkyScanner.
In full: 2021’s Scale Up Club members
3 Colours Rule
Aventus Network
Bella & Duke Ltd
Blink
BYP Network
Checkup Health
CHICMI
Coinrule
Compleat Software
CorLife
Dragonfly Technology
dRISK.ai
EduMe
Enthuse
Equal Education
Farmstand
Fintricity
Fire Tech
FLOWN
Fnatic
Fondy
Hexarad
Jomas Associates
Learnerbly
Locate a Locum
LOVESPACE
Magway
Moonshot
Newsflare
OpenPayd
Peppy Health
Pillow Property
Plank Hardware
Quin
Rocketmakers
ShareVision
Shojin Property
Sideways 6
SKOOT
Smartzer
Subly
The Bot Platform
ToucanTech
Trint
Twin Science & Robotics
ufurnish.com
Upskill Digital
Veremark
Workfinder
YuLife