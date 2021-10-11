Exclusive: Meet the UK's 50 fastest-growing startups

A total 50 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).

Smart employee app Blink, charity fundraiser Enthuse, and digital health platform supporting under-served areas of healthcare, Pepp, were among the firms selected for this year’s cohort.

With a total of over £285m raised, an average annual growth rate of 112 per cent, and more than 1,500 combined employees, the list spans some of Europe’s most innovative and competitive sectors, including Information Technology (26 per cent), Financial & Banking Services (12 per cent), Health & Healthcare (12 per cent), and Education (12 per cent).

Of the fifty firms selected this year, forty two per cent are led or founded by women, and thirty two per cent of the founders are from a diverse background.

Now in its 16th year, VC2UK selects a group of the fastest-growing companies to join the cohort each year, gaining them access to knowledge and mentoring from business leaders from the US and the UK, to help them scale further.

“This diverse group of founders represent the innovation and creativity of tech in the UK, across a multitude of different sectors,” said Janet Coyle, managing director for business growth at SVC2UK.

“They also demonstrate not only a thriving technology ecosystem ready to offer unique innovations, but the importance of promoting greater inclusivity in the tech ecosystem.”

The 2021 recruits join previous Scale Up Club alumni such as currency transfer service Wise, which was valued at £8bn in London’s biggest-ever tech float in July, and flight finder SkyScanner.

In full: 2021’s Scale Up Club members

3 Colours Rule

Aventus Network

Bella & Duke Ltd

Blink

BYP Network

Checkup Health

CHICMI

Coinrule

Compleat Software

CorLife

Dragonfly Technology

dRISK.ai

EduMe

Enthuse

Equal Education

Farmstand

Fintricity

Fire Tech

FLOWN

Fnatic

Fondy

Hexarad

Jomas Associates

Learnerbly

Locate a Locum

LOVESPACE

Magway

Moonshot

Newsflare

OpenPayd

Peppy Health

Pillow Property

Plank Hardware

Quin

Rocketmakers

ShareVision

Shojin Property

Sideways 6

SKOOT

Smartzer

Subly

The Bot Platform

ToucanTech

Trint

Twin Science & Robotics

ufurnish.com

Upskill Digital

Veremark

Workfinder

YuLife