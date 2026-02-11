FASE, the Pan-European MGA Federation, Partners With Bridgehaven

FASE (Fédération des Agences de Souscription Européennes), the newly formed pan-European MGA federation, is delighted to welcome Bridgehaven as a gold sponsor of the federation.

“Our focus at Bridgehaven is to provide durable capacity for well-managed MGAs in the UK and continental Europe and to partner with these MGAs as they grow,” said Paul Jewell, Chief Executive Officer at Bridgehaven. “There is no lack of underwriting talent in Europe, but the MGA market is still quite fragmented. FASE is helping to bring the market closer together while promoting the highest professional standards. We are delighted to support it.”

William Pitt, FASE Executive Director, welcomed Bridgehaven’s support. “Bridgehaven is representative of a new breed of hybrid fronting insurers that is helping to power the growth of Europe’s MGA market. We look forward to sharing the insights and expertise of the Bridgehaven team with our members.”

Bridgehaven chairman Erik Matson will join senior market figures addressing FASE’s annual conference, the MGA Rendezvous, in Barcelona on May 11 and 12. Alongside Miles Wuller, chief executive officer of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, he will explore parallels between the development of the US and European MGA markets.

About Bridgehaven:

About Bridgehaven Specialty UK was authorised as a hybrid fronting company serving the fast-growing UK-based MGA market in 2023 and commenced underwriting in 2024. From this year, Bridgehaven will be expanding its reach into continental Europe through its Dublin-based company, Bridgehaven Europe Specialty, rated A- by A.M. Best. For further information visit: www.bhvn-ins.com.

About FASE:

FASE is a pan-European federation established in 2025 to connect Europe’s managing generational agents with insurance capacity providers, distributors, investors and service providers. For further information visit: www.fasemga.com.

