Farrell draws heavily on Ireland staff for British and Irish Lions coaches

Andy Farrell named his British and Irish Lions coaching team today (Image: PA)

Andy Farrell has drawn heavily on his Ireland staff after confirming his coaches for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to Australia this summer.

Farrell’s Ireland assistant Simon Easterby, attack specialist Andrew Goodman and scrum coach John Fogarty have all been recruited from the Irish set-up, it was confirmed today.

They join Aled Walters, Vinny Hammond and David Nucifora, who have all worked extensively with the men in green, in Farrell’s backroom team.

England No2 Richard Wigglesworth and Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel complete the line-up as the Lions head Down Under looking to repeat their 2013 series win.

There is no place for any coaches from Wales, who have received the wooden spoon at successive men’s Six Nations Championships.

“This is a special day for the British and Irish Lions and our five new assistant coaches who came together yesterday for the very first time,” said Farrell.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is.

Read more Who has played themselves into and out of the British and Irish Lions tour?

“This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.”

Lions coaches to reveal squad in May

Farrell was defence coach for the Lions’ last tour to Australia 12 years ago, when they won the series 2-1, and again for the drawn series in New Zealand in 2017.

Easterby played on the Lions’ tour to New Zealand in 2005 and capped more than a decade on Ireland’s staff by standing in for Farrell as head coach at this year’s Six Nations.

“It doesn’t get any better than a Lions tour,” he said. “It’s been a long time between gigs, but it is an exciting time and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Wigglesworth played under Farrell during a decade at Saracens before coaching at Leicester Tigers and now assisting Steve Borthwick’s improving England side.

Farrell will name his Lions squad on 8 May at a live event at the O2 in London, six weeks before they face Argentina in Dublin and then depart for Australia.