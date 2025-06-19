Falakeyah can upset French raider in the Coronation

Falakeyah won The Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket.

PUNTERS are treated to two Group Ones on Friday at Royal Ascot, and the second of which, the Coronation Stakes (4.20pm), features some very promising three-year-old fillies over the round mile.

Zarigana heads the betting and arrives here on the back of her controversial victory in the French 1000 Guineas.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s filly was awarded the race by the stewards after Charlie Fellowes’ first-past-the-post Shes Perfect was demoted after causing interference, causing much consternation amongst racing fans.

There’s no doubting that the French raider has bundles of ability, but she has been beaten, to the line, at short prices before and I think I’d like to take her on.

The one who really catches my eye is FALAKEYAH who has real superstar potential.

Owen Burrows’ filly burst onto the scene with a sparkling win in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket on Guineas weekend and meant connections had to weigh up a tilt at the Oaks.

They decided to swerve Epsom, opting to supplement her for this race at a cost of £46,000.

The manner of her Newmarket victory, on just her second career start, suggested that she could be a real top-notcher, and she’s my idea of the Win bet in this race with World Pool.

Read more Pick Midak to be in Derby mix

Bettors looking to play with World Pool can do so via on-course Tote betting terminals and via Tote.co.uk, and there’s another I fancy in their markets in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (6.10pm).

Archie Watson trained the winner of this race in 2023 and is responsible for ZAYER, who I think is a cracking bet in the Win and Place markets.

He looked ring-rusty on his return after a five-month break in April at Sandown when fourth behind a fast-improving winner.

Hesubsequently made eye-catching late headway after a slow start when seventh over this distance at York last month.

Hollie Doyle’s mount, who wears cheekpieces for the first time, will be suited by a fast-tempo race on this stiff track where he can be ridden to pounce late.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Falakeyah (Win) 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Zayer (Win and Place) 6.10pm Royal Ascot