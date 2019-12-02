Facebook launches new photo transfer tool to allow users to migrate between services more easily

Facebook is set to launch a tool today that will finally enable its users to download all of their images from the platform at once.

It is the latest step from the social media firm to ensure people can download and transfer all the data stored on Facebook.

Previously, users were only able to download one photo or video at a time, but the new tool will mean an end to that endless task.

From today, users will be able to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

It will be implemented in Ireland at first before becoming available worldwide during the first half of next year.

The ability to transfer photos between platforms has come about through Facebook’s involvement in the Data Transfer Project, which began in 2018.

Its purpose is to allow Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter to build a common way for people to transfer their data between online services.

The photo transfer is the latest part of that.

The tool will be accessible with the “Your Facebook Information” in settings, in the same place that personal information can be downloaded.

All data transferred will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated.