Facebook hits pause on new Instagram app for children after fierce criticism

Instagram has hit pause on a new app it is creating for kids, the photo-sharing service owned by Facebook said late last night UK time.
It’s a decision that comes amid growing opposition for the project. Watch the full report.
Instagram has hit pause on a new app it is creating for kids, the photo-sharing service owned by Facebook said late last night UK time.
It’s a decision that comes amid growing opposition for the project. Watch the full report.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy