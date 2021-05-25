Facebook and Google lobby UK to block Paul Dacre as Ofcom chair

Facebook and Google are said to have ramped up their lobbying of the UK government amid fears Paul Dacre could be appointed as the next chair of Ofcom.

Dacre, the former editor of Daily Mail, has been tipped as the frontrunner to lead the UK’s media watchdog. He is one of four final candidates set to be interviewed in the coming weeks.

Read more: Forget the BBC, as Ofcom chair Paul Dacre would get his teeth into tech

But the tech giants have launched a bid to block his appointment amid fears the veteran tabloid journalist will look to rein in their power, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Dacre, who held the top job at the Mail for more than 25 years, has been a vocal critic of tech companies, accusing them of monopoly behaviour and comparing them to the “oil barons of the last century”.

He has repeatedly called for tougher regulation for Silicon Valley giants, even saying they should be broken up.

The new chair of Ofcom will take over the watchdog at a crucial time, as it takes up its new responsibilities as the UK’s first internet regulator.

The body will be charged with cracking down on illegal content and anti-competitive behaviour and has been granted powers to hand down hefty fines.

According to the report, Facebook and Google have urged ministers to instead consider former culture minister Ed Vaizey, who is also said to be in the running for the role.

Vaizey is now a member of the Lords and a privy councillor, as well as an executive at M&A advisory firm Liontree and on the TMT advisory board of FTI Consulting.

Read more: Former culture minister Ed Vaizey ‘in the running’ for Ofcom chair role

He is considered to be more sympathetic towards the tech industry and therefore a preferred option for the platforms.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden will select a preferred candidate from the four finalists to be approved by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as soon as next month.