Face masks in England: The new rules on where and when to wear them

Face masks have been made mandatory in enclosed public spaces in England from today, as new government rules come into effect.

So when do you need to wear them, and in what settings?

In shops and supermarkets

Face masks are now compulsory if you are entering a shop or supermarket in England, at any time of day.

Failure to wear one could result in a £100 fine, which gets reduced to £50 if you pay within 14 days. However only a police officer can issue a fine, not store workers.

Shop staff are not required to wear masks while working.

Some retailers are taking differing approaches to the new rules. Sainsbury’s has said it won’t challenge people who aren’t wearing face masks, while John Lewis has said it will “gently remind” customers to put one on.

While ordering takeaway

If you enter a restaurant, cafe or takeaway food outlet to order food to take home, you should be wearing a face mask.

These rules don’t extend to people who sit down to eat in a restaurant or to have a drink in a pub, however you should always be seated at a safe distance from other customers.

On public transport

From 15 June, it is mandatory to wear a face mask when travelling on a bus, train, ferry or plane in England.

You also have to wear one when inside an indoor transport hub, such as airports, bus and coach stations, ports and terminals.

People can be fined for not wearing one, as well as refused entry.

Face masks are not required on school buses or taxis, but some companies such as Uber have their own mandates on wearing a mask to enter the vehicle.

Where do I not have to wear a mask?

The rules say that you don’t have to wear a face mask where it would be “impractical”.

This applies to those in gyms, restaurants and pubs, where exercising, eating or drinking makes wearing a mask more difficult.

However there are a number of places where wearing a face mask is considered optional. These include:

Museums and galleries

Hairdressers and beauty salons

Cinemas and theatre venues

Dentists and opticians

Who doesn’t have to wear a mask?

There are a number of people who are not required to wear a face mask. These include:

Children under the age of 11

Those who cannot put on a mask or wear one because of a disability

Anyone assisting a person who uses lip reading to communicate

You can take your face mask off to:

Eat or drink

To take medication

Verify your age or identity in a shop, or if a police officer asks you to

If you need to take your face mask off, you should always remove it completely rather than pull it down below your chin. This helps to limit the spread of contamination.