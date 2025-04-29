FA chief Mark Bullingham becomes UK sport’s best paid boss on £1.3m

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham received total pay of £1.32m last year, making him the highest paid boss of a UK sports governing body.

Bullingham’s remuneration package for the period ending July 2024 was up 55 per cent on the previous year and included £450,000 as part of a long-term incentive plan.

The total figure eclipsed RFU chief Bill Sweeney’s £1.1m package last year, which sparked a revolt within the sport that led to a vote of no confidence in March.

Unlike Sweeney, Bullingham presided over a financially successful year for his organisation, which made a profit after tax of £49.7m after turnover increased by £69.4m to £551.2m.

The figures are revealed in the FA’s latest accounts, which were published on Tuesday and show that its cash balance had grown to £317.7m by July 2024.

More England games at Wembley than the previous year, which was affected by the scheduling of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, drove the increase in turnover, with broadcast income up £22.7m.

The FA also benefited from staging the Champions League final and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at the national stadium.

England’s success in reaching the finals of men’s Euro 2024 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup also provided a boost to the coffers.

Bullingham’s LTIP payment was based on his and the FA’s performance over a two-year period. A total of £1m was paid as part of the scheme to senior management.

“The remuneration policy is designed to attract, retain and motivate executive directors to deliver the business strategy,” the FA’s report says.

“Remuneration arrangements for senior positions incorporate performance measures which link to the business plan and individual performance criteria.

“With support from external advisors, a cash-based scheme was designed for an initial period of two years, based on a typical mix of longer term financial and strategic objectives.

“In determining the final awards made, the Committee considered financial achievements that saw the organisation exceed its EBITDA target over the period and secure longer term financial stability through England and FA Cup broadcast rights deals.

“Other achievements including senior men and women’s tournament performance, the growth of the women and girls’ game and improvements to grassroots facilities were also recognised.

“The vesting outcomes were approved by the Committee in July 2024. The total liability for the scheme was £1m which was settled in cash in September 2024.”