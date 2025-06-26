FA accused of stalling brain damage lawsuit from former players

The family of late former England footballer Nobby Stiles are among the claimants in the lawsuit over brain damage

Football chiefs have been accused of “deliberately stalling” a landmark lawsuit brought by former players who suffered “life-altering” brain damage as the legal battle resumes today.

The Football Association, English Football League and FA of Wales are the defendants in a case brought by 30 former players and their families who say the game’s authorities failed to take adequate steps to protect them despite being aware of the risks to long-term health.

They include family of the late England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, and former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey.

Specialist law firm Rylands Garth says it has another 100 footballers ready to join the class action who have also suffered neurological injuries including dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy resulting from concussions and sub-concussions sustained while playing.

The case is due to return to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday, when lawyers will push the FAs and EFL to submit their full defence within four months, having grown increasingly frustrated at the delay in progressing to a trial.

“We remain deeply concerned that football’s governing bodies are deliberately stalling progress in this vitally important case, to avoid scrutiny of their past misdemeanors,” said a spokesperson for Rylands Garth.

“The former players we represent, many of whom are suffering with debilitating degenerative injuries, do not have the luxury of time. They and their families continue to suffer every day with the devastating impact of the negligence of sports authorities.

“Today’s hearing offers a timely opportunity to reiterate to the court that justice must be delivered for our players as quickly as possible.”

Rylands Garth, which is representing more than 1,000 former rugby players in a similar case, says it has served thousands of pages of medical evidence and pleadings on the defendants since 2023 in a bid to expedite the proceedings.

The London-based law firm’s rugby case is against World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union and its Welsh counterpart, English Rugby Football League and the British Amateur Rugby League Association.

Earlier this month it announced more than 500 players from both codes of rugby – including England World Cup-winner Steve Thompson – had joined the action, taking the total to around 1,100.

They are seeking compensation for lost earnings, medical bills and care costs associated with their brain injuries. A hearing is due to take in July, with a trial potentially taking place next year.