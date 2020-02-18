Extinction Rebellion occupies HS2 drilling rig in West London

Extinction Rebellion have this morning occupied a drilling rig at an HS2 site in West London, claiming that the drilling could contaminate an aquifer which provides almost of quarter of London’s drinking water.

Two members of the activist group, including Paralympian James Brown, have climbed onto the roof of the vehicle and have unfurled a banner reading: “Protect London’s drinking water: Stop HS2”.

Extinction Rebellion said that the two had enough food and supplies to stay for days and “have no intention of coming down unless removed”.

The protest in taking place at HS2’s site at Harvil Road in the Colne Valley.

James Brown, who previously climbed on top of a plane at City Airport in October, said: “We’ve got to do whatever we can to halt work if possible. We’ve got to slow this thing down, ultimately just make it too hard for them to continue.

“Today they’re starting drilling into the chalk aquifer that’s basically a natural filtration system for London’s water supply.

“Once they drill into that, there’s a lot of toxins and waste in the surrounding environment that’s going to go straight into the water supply and poison it, and that’s going to affect 20% of London’s population – that’s 3.2 million people.

An HS2 spokesman said:

“We are working closely with Thames Water, Affinity Water and the Environment Agency to deliver a water supply solution that does not add any significant new abstraction burden to the Chalk aquifer, or takes any water from vulnerable chalk streams, such as the River Misbourne or River Chess.

“As part of that work, we are looking at how HS2 can actually improve water supply resilience into the future.

“Ensuring the continued supply of high quality drinking water from the Chalk aquifer, and maintaining the health of the rivers that depend on it, are absolute priorities for HS2.

“We will continue to work closely with Affinity Water and the Environment Agency throughout construction to ensure any risks to water users and the environment are managed appropriately and in accordance with all relevant legislation.”

The action is Extinction Rebellion’s second high profile protest in 24 hours, after the group dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge, yesterday, before dumping the mud in a local Barclays branch.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said the force was liaising with the college and that “a crime has been recorded for criminal damage”.

The group said that they had staged the protest due to Trinity College’s £9.1m investment in oil and gas companies, which it said was the most of any Oxbridge college.

Last week the group’s co-founder said that it would target the financial services industry in a new wave of protests this year.