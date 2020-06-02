For the ultimate in escapist travel, embark on a sailing adventure on-board a private fleet of catamaran with Meridian Adventure SAIL.

This private members club arranges exclusive voyages on some of the world’s most spectacular stretches of ocean. One such remote destination is Raja Ampat in Indonesia, the richest marine habitat in the world. Extending across the Equator at the meeting point of the Pacific and Indian oceans, the blend of currents has resulted in incredible biodiversity, with 75 percent of the world’s coral species and more than 3,000 fish species to be found here. Majestically named the ‘Four Kings’, its crystal-clear waters are perfect for diving and snorkelling.

Raja Ampat is most conveniently reached by private jet into Sorong. Upon arrival, up to 32 guests may be hosted, accompanied by 24 crew – trained at Meridian’s own sailing academy for a minimum of 21 months. The all-inclusive operation means guests may immerse themselves in all the adventure has to offer, from diving with qualified dive masters using top-specification equipment and custom Gemini-dive boats, to Seabobs, kayaking and even illuminated night-time paddle boarding. Guests of all ages may enjoy the opportunity to learn how to sail with their crew, venture on guided treks or simply relax on a deserted island.

