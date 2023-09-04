Explainer: What’s Wegovy, the weight-loss drug launching in the UK today

The NHS spends around £6.6bn on obesity related-diseases.

Today, healthcare company Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss treatment Wegovy in the UK. The injection drug, which works by suppressing appetite, will be available through a “controlled and limited launch”. Brits will be able to get it through the NHS weight management scheme or private healthcare professionals.

The drug is incredibly popular in the US, where it is prescribed to obese or overweight people with related conditions. Patients pay as much as $1,350 each month to get the treatment. Various celebrities, including Elon Musk, admitted to taking it and praised its effects.

Wegovy can help patients reduce body weight by up to 15 per cent when used along with exercise and other changes in habits. It can be prescribed for a maximum of two years.

Novo Nordisk made a huge success – and quite a bit of money – with the drug. It is currently available in the US, Norway, Denmark and, from this summer, in Germany. The launch in the UK is part of a broader expansion operation in Europe.

But with so many people wanting to get their hands on the drug, it’s been hard for the company to keep up with demand. Its CEO has said it could take years before Novo can effectively cater for the entire market.

The drug comes with its complications, however. First is the risk people will think there is a magic medicine for losing weight. Most people regained weight after stopping the treatment, prompting the question of how sustainable it is to prescribe it as a cure for obesity. Scientists have been at pains to repeat the drug works only if the patient embraces a healthier lifestyle and food choices.

A second issue is its price, and the risk it could become a treatment for the rich and famous only. It’s not clear yet how much it could cost in the UK, but data from Simple Online Pharmacy put it potentially between £199 and £299 per month.

But experts in the UK are hopeful the drug could save the NHS a lot of money. The health system currently spends around £6.6bn on obesity related-diseases.