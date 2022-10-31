Explainer-in-brief: Why does Cop27 seem to be the party no one wants to go to?

Rishi Sunak’s decision not to attend Cop27 was heavily criticised last week. The PM will be focusing on “other pressing domestic commitments”, according to Downing Street. The new environment secretary Therese Coffey and last year’s Cop26 president Alok Sharma will be attending the conference in Egypt.

The news that Sunak won’t go came as a UN report warned there is “no credible pathway” to keep the rise in global temperatures below 1.5C.

It is not a good look for the UK’s green commitments, especially after the controversy of King Charles III not going either, allegedly following the advice of former PM Liz Truss.

Sunak has also decided to demote his climate minister, who will no longer attend cabinet, as well as Alok Sharma, who proved competent and engaged at Cop26 last year. It shows Sunak’s priorities lie elsewhere – not with climate, and not with the green agenda.