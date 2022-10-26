Explainer-in-brief: Tinder throws itself at university students

Tinder has created a new feature for university students only. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Young professionals who have recently joined the job market often complain that it was easier to meet a partner at university. Parties, student societies, and even the library have been places where to find love for many.

According to Tinder’s research, 53 per cent of UK graduates met their current or previous partner while they were at university.

The dating app has decided to make a bet and enter this space, launching a new feature for uni students only. To ensure only current students are on Tinder Uni, users can only sign up if they have a university email address ending in ac.uk.

They’ll then be able to match with students from their university – and nearby ones. With record downloads of dating apps in recent years, Tinder could have sniffed a lucrative new marketing area. If it works, who knows what will come next – maybe Hinge for doctoral students only.