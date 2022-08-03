Swipe left: Tinder chief Renate Nyborg calls it quits after less than a year

Image taken from Renate Nyborg LinkedIn profile

Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg has left her role as the dating app’s top dog as the firm goes through a reshuffle.

“Today we’re announcing the departure of Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, and I have made some changes to the management team and structure that I am confident will help deliver Tinder’s full potential,” parent company Match Group chief executive Bernard Kim said in a letter to shareholders.

Kim said he would take the role as the company looks for someone to takeover the reins.

The news comes as the tech company plans to push into the metaverse, including a drive for virtual currency and goods.

Nyborg, 36, was the firm’s first female chief exec and just last month launched a “trust and safety” drive to lure more women onto the app. The exec met her husband on Tinder.

Posting on LinkedIn about her departure, Nyborg said she had “loved every moment of the last 2 years, working with an I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E. team on the magic of human connection”.

She added: “It’s been so special to work on a product that literally changes lives, and there are many other problems I’m excited to work on. But first…. My first true break in 16 years, starting with a few weeks in nature with my very own Tinder match.”