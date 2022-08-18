Almost half of teens looking to enter business instead of going to uni

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Students jump into the air for photographers after receiving their A level results at City and Islington College on August 17, 2017 in London, England. The number of students receiving the highest grades of A and A* grades has increased for the first time in six years. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In a bid to avoid being laden with debt, 45 per cent of teens are considering not to go to university and instead start up their own firms.

As students receive A-Level grades today, more 16-19-year-olds are considering not going into higher education, and pursuing a career instead, according to research from GoDaddy.

This morning it was revealed that 60,000 fewer As or A*s were given than last year, as students returned to examination-based assessments following the pandemic.

The main driver behind the trend is the cost of university, with 75 per cent of those polled saying it’s too expensive, and 42 per cent saying rising costs and debt puts them off.

55 per cent of students also want more financial freedom through being entrepreneurial, meaning half have already started to learn skills to start a new business.

Other factors driving the move include more than a half saying they wanted to be their own boss.

Ben Law, head of GoDaddy UK & Ireland said: “Gone are the days where a university degree Automatically translated to career success and financial independence. Today, young people feel inspired to follow their passion and hone their business skills.”

