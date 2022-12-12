Explainer-in-brief: The travel industry ready for more rows

Travel bosses have accused Heathrow of downplaying its recovery to get a more favourable deal on the price cap. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This year has been marked by travel chaos. Earlier in the year, strikes, cancellations and staff shortages lead to mass queues at the airports over the summer.

Heathrow, as a result, instigated a passenger cap to reduce the number of people flying in and out of the airport. It was lifted in November, but with Border Force strikes set for the Christmas period, airports and airlines will be gearing up for another few bruising weeks.

Last week, a fresh row broke out over the price cap the airport can change airlines, with travel bosses accusing Heathrow of downplaying its recovery to get a more favourable deal.

In December last year an interim cap was set at £30.19 to help the airport recover from the pandemic. The regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, has since proposed a cap of £31.57 per passenger for next year.

With more strikes set to cause disruption, it’s set to be another sore point for airlines who will likely have to cancel flights over the busiest period of the year.