Explainer-in-brief: A mass exodus or sticking around for Twitter anarchy?

Twitter has accepted a $44 billion bid from Musk to acquire the company. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter – or as some put it, free speech – for USD$44bn. Not everyone is happy: several high-profile users have promised they will leave the platform, worrying that with no checks in place it will become a place rife with hate, misogyny and offensive content. Because it’s currently such a haven, right?

Actress Jameela Jamil has posted her goodbye tweet – complete with pictures with her dog – but is currently still on the platform. Ex wrestler Mick Foley has tweeted he will be giving “some serious thought” to leaving the platform in the near future. The hashtag #goodbyetwitter has been trending since Monday night.

It’s not clear, however, where the exodus of twitterati would go. There isn’t (yet?) a copycat alternative to Twitter. Some users who oppose Musk’s buyout have said they’ll stay on the platform to check what kind of hell might unravel. Ultimately, it looks like everyone will stay at least to see whether Donald Trump makes a comeback.