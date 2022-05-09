Explainer-in-brief: Finally putting Net Zero into action

The energy bill will be focused on the transition to net zero. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Queen’s Speech, taking place tomorrow, will set out the government’s agenda for the next year. It will include an energy bill focused on speeding up the path towards net zero.

Proposals are expected to include measures to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030. The bill should also include the creation of a system operator that will be in charge of the coordination of planning for the electricity and gas infrastructure. This will basically entail a renationalisation of the tasks currently carried out by National Grid, such as balancing supply and demand of energy.

The new laws will facilitate large scale investment in low-carbon energy generation capacity such as hydrogen gas. The government aims to introduce subsidies to push heavy industries – like steel – to use hydrogen instead of methane.

Energy UK, the trade association, has been campaigning for additional measures on smart meters and heat pumps to be included in the bill – but it’s unclear whether they’ll make the final cut.