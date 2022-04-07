Boris Johnson exploits anti-Russia sentiment to put blame for rising energy bills solely on Moscow

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said rising energy bills “absolutely soared” after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We just can’t carry on like this,” he said in a social media video promoting his new energy strategy.

The plan has been criticised for not saying enough about tackling high bills now, instead focusing on longer-term shifts in energy generation.

Johnson said the plan would make British energy “cleaner, more affordable and more secure”.

As well as the already-announced £9 billion package to help with rising costs, the Government would “bring those bills downs” by “upgrading homes so they use less energy”.

Ending dependence on foreign oil and gas would make supply more secure, he said, with a shift to British fossil fuels during the transition to cleaner forms of energy.

That would involve “capturing their emissions and storing them safely under the sea”, he said – but carbon capture projects have been promised by successive governments without any real progress.