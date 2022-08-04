Explainer-in-brief: Candidates for Sunak’s anti-Britain extremist program

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak visits the Teesside Freeport construction site. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The lastest bizarre policy tabled in the Tory leadership contest was from Rishi Sunak, who has promised to extend the Prevent anti-terrorism scheme by referring people who display “extreme hatred for Britain” to the deradicalisation program.

But he might need only look as far as his own parliamentary colleagues for potential candidates.

It was Boris Johnson who, in 1995, said “the modern British male is useless. If he is blue collar, he is likely to be drunk, criminal, aimless, feckless and hopeless”.

Dominic Raab wrote in Liz Truss’ book that British workers were “among the worst idlers in the world” and “prefer a lie-in to hard work”.

Emily Thornberry too could be on the list, after mocking a “white van man” for decking his house with English flags.

Former Trade Secretary Liam Fox said British businesses were “too lazy and too fat”, Jeremy Corbyn’s entire political ideology seems to rest on a hatred of modern-day Britain.

And of course, anything written by the New York Times about the UK should be listed as extremism.