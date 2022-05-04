Explainer-in-brief: A very leaky Supreme Court judgment

A protest outside the Supreme Court after a leaked judgment said Roe v Wade could be overturned (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Yesterday, a leaked draft judgment from the Supreme Court suggested Roe v Wade could be overturned. The ruling has protected a woman’s right to an abortion in the US since 1973.

If it is overruled, it would return the power to decide on abortion reforms to individual states. A host of states have already begun legislating to narrow the time frame in which a woman is able to get an abortion. In Mississippi, legislators voted to limit it to 15 weeks – a decision which gave rise to the Supreme Court’s review of Roe v Wade.

It will also make it a frontline issue in the November midterm elections, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump-backed candidate, also signing off laws to limit abortions to 15 weeks.

In Texas, abortions are effectively banned after six weeks by making it possible to bring civil action against women, doctors and anyone who facilitates an abortion after that time period. There are no exceptions for rape or abuse.

It is the first time a Supreme Court judgment has been leaked, prompting an investigation. The judgment can be changed until it is delivered.