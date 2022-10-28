Explainer-in-brief: A cabinet rift in the shape of Qatar

Thilo Kehrer and Jonas Hofmann pose with the team’s captain’s armband for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The new government is only days in, but a potential Cabinet squabble is already shaping up following foreign secretary James Cleverly’s request for gay football fans to “be respectful” to host country Qatar during the World Cup. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. “With a little bit of flex and compromise at both ends, it can be a safe, secure and exciting World Cup”, said Cleverly.

His comments rightfully caused a storm, as people wondered whether he was really advising British citizens to “compromise” on their sexuality. The shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell called Cleverly’s remarks “shockingly tone-deaf”.

But disagreement also came from within the party, when Nadhim Zahawi – now Party Chair – said no one should have to compromise anything when going to watch the World Cup. “Football is a celebration of diversity”, he remarked.

Zahawi has put Cleverly in a difficult position. Now it will be down to the latter to clarify what he meant.