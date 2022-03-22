Experts call for “step change” in EV infrastructure roll out

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure’s roll out needs a “step change”, industry experts warned today.

In report published today by EV infrastructure company Connected Kerb, experts from EY, Motability and UKPN outlined that growing demand is not met by a similar roll out of infrastructure.

While EV registrations went up 154 per cent of 2021 levels, the ratio with public chargers available slumped 31 per cent down, pushing the UK behind countries such as South Korea, the Netherlands and France.

“There is an opportunity ahead of us to make a real and positive impact, reducing UK transport emissions, whilst positioning the UK as a world leader on EVs,” said Connected Kerb’s chief executive Chris Pateman-Jones.

“Our report highlights the need for a collaborative approach between different stakeholders within the industry and identifies a roadmap to ensure the UK’s charging infrastructure is fit for purpose, ready to unlock a future of zero-emission transport.”

Experts focused on long-term financing, which is said to unlock low capital costs and enables rapid deployment now, as well as on installing ground infrastructure from the get go.

“Long term infrastructure finance is the key that will unlock large scale deployment,” added EY’s global digital and innovation lead for energy Thierry Mortier.

“Rapids can make a quick buck in a few high margin areas but most EV chargers in residential areas and workplaces will only turn a profit for investors who are prepared to put long lasting kit in the ground and wait years to see EV adoption catch up.

“We have to understand driver behaviour and adopt a roll-out based on those insights, not just where there is traffic today”.

The report also councils and local authorities to think big when rolling out infrastructure – installing thousands of EV chargers, not hundreds.