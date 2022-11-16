Experian profits tumble 21 per cent as charges soar

Credit checker Experian reported a 21 per cent slump in pre-tax profits in the first half of the year on as soaring inflation and rising interest rates pushed up costs and devalued its assets across Europe and the Middle East.

The London-listed firm, which allows consumers and firms to track their credit data, recorded a $152m non-cash ‘impairment of goodwill’ charge in EMEA on the back of rising interest rates, which pushed profits to $517m, down from $654 last year.

Revenues at the firm jumped eight per cent to $3.23bn however, up from $3.026bn on the same period last year.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, he expected the operating environment to remain difficult for the period ahead.

“While we expect economic conditions to be tougher over the balance of the year, and face some stronger comparables in Q3, our full year expectations are unchanged,” he said.

“We expect organic revenue growth of between 7-9 per cent, total revenue growth of between 8-10% and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.”

Cassin predicted consumers would increasingly lean on the firm however as the cost of living crunch hits and households look to manage their finances.