Expedia Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Tiqets to Expand Global Activities and Experiences

Expedia Group today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tiqets, an Amsterdam-based global platform for activities and experiences.

This agreement expands Expedia Group’s capabilities for the sizeable and rapidly growing travel segment of activities and experiences, and enhances our ability to deliver more comprehensive, full-trip travel solutions for millions of travelers and partners globally.

By combining Tiqets’ curated iconic museums, attractions and experiences with Expedia Group’s global reach and extensive travel supply, partners can unlock new opportunities and drive growth across the travel ecosystem. Travelers will enjoy a more personalized and comprehensive selection of activities with a seamless booking experience.

“The Tiqets integration is a key step toward our vision to build the most comprehensive, global travel solution powered by our expanded APIs, across activities, air, car and insurance,” said Alfonso Paredes, President of B2B, Expedia Group. “Tiqets capabilities fit seamlessly into our ecosystem, enhancing the offerings and value we deliver to partners and travelers. Their expertise in experiences complements our strengths in scale and technology, enabling us to accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities.”

“Joining Expedia Group allows us to combine Expedia’s global reach and extensive partnership network with the unique platform of curated museums, attractions and experiences we have built in the last decade,” said Laurens Leurink, CEO, Tiqets. “Our shared strengths will transform how travelers and partners experience activities.”

The transaction, which remains subject to Works Council advice and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B business delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.

About Tiqets

Tiqets is one of the world’s leading online booking platforms for museums, attractions, and experiences, available in over 60 countries, more than 1,000 cities, and 17 languages. Since 2014, Tiqets has been on a mission to help millions of travelers find more ways to culture and visit the best experiences at their destination. For more information, visit Tiqets.com

