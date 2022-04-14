Exclusive: Unicorn Bank of London announces new deputy chief executive

London’s banking district

A new deputy chief executive has been appointed by the Bank of London, the second clearing bank to launch in the UK within the last 250 years.

Tom Wood has joined the technology-based company which landed with a bang last year, being valued at £1.1bn.

The first pre-revenue bank to reach unicorn status upon entering the market, the Bank of London focuses on global clearing and transactions, and ‘disrupting’ the system which it says fails businesses.

Upon its launch, chairman Harvey Schwartz and chief executive Anthony Watson said it wanted to take on the Big Four UK banks and attack what they see as the “arcane and sleepy” world of global payments infrastructure.

Tom Wood Deputy CEO – The Bank of London

Watson said Tom “has the tenacity of an entrepreneur honed from his extensive board membership at experience-driven scale-ups and start-ups. I’m delighted to have him join the team!”

Wood previously held senior positions at Shawbrook Bank and the Co-Operative Bank, as well as consulting on private equity funds.

He will be taking up the newly-created role, and said he’s “looking forward to working alongside Anthony and our pioneering team”.