Exclusive: Ultimate Products’ airfryer maker brand receives €1m order from German retailer

Homeware giant Ultimate Product has said its newly snapped-up kitchen electrical brand has inked a €1m order from a leading German hypermarket retailer.

Ultimate Products, which owns legacy homeware brands including Salter and Beldray, told CityA.M. exclusively its German brand Petra had received its first substantial order from an unnamed retailer.

The order is for kitchen electrical items including waffle makers, air fryers and multi-meal makers, with products available in stores in late 2022 or early 2023.

The company is hopeful of further Petra sales growth with the retailer in the future.

Simon Showman, chief executive of Ultimate Products, said: “To receive Petra’s first order from a leading German hypermarket just one year after we acquired the brand is immensely encouraging. We are confident that Petra’s heritage and reputation for quality, combined with the Ultimate Products focus on mass-market prices, will be a compelling proposition for customers.

“More broadly, we hope that this will be the start of a long and profitable relationship between Petra and the retailer in question.”

Showman added: “Germany is a very exciting part of our international strategy, and is a country in which we are performing particularly strongly. We look forward to continuing to expand Petra and our other leading homeware brands across Germany, as well as into other territories.”

Ultimate Products snapped up the Bavarian brand in February last year and has since overseen a relaunch with a new range of kitchen electrical appliances.

Petra was originally founded in 1968 as a coffee machine maker, before expanding into other kitchen products.

The news follows Ultimate Product’s acquisition of Britain’s oldest houseware brand Salter last summer, after Brits took up baking in droves during lockdown.

London-listed Ultimate Products paid some £32m in cash to take over the Salter brand and its partnership with British chef Heston Blumenthal.