Exclusive: Uber's UK boss 'optimistic' it will win back London licence

Uber’s UK boss is “optimistic” that the firm will win back its licence in the capital when courts decide in September.

Transport for London (TfL) banned the ride-hailing app in London at the end of last year. It said Uber had unlicensed operators upload photos on other people’s accounts, leading to at least 14,000 trips involving fraudulent drivers.

All these journeys were uninsured and some of the drivers were unlicensed, including one person who previously had their licence revoked by TfL.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s general manager for the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe told City A.M.: “At the time we had informed TfL about this well in advance and it had been fixed and addressed by the time the decision was made which is why we disagreed [with the decision.]”

The case, which was originally due to be held this month, will be decided in September. Speaking on City A.M’s podcast, Heywood said he was feeling optimistic about the decision on Uber’s licence.

He added that the onset of the coronavirus pandemic had presented a “new realm for safety challenges”.

“We are trying to make sure we’re raising the bar on safety, not just those related to our court case and licence but in new areas”.

Uber now requires all drivers and riders to wear a mask as part of safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the technology the firm implemented to verify drivers is now being used to ensure drivers are wearing masks.

