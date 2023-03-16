Exclusive: Telford Homes to sign Gove’s cladding pledge after threat of ban

Michael Gove threatened 11 developers with a ban if they did not sign a pledge on cladding. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Property developer Telford Homes has capitulated to threats from Michael Gove and agreed to sign a pledge to fix faulty cladding similar to that which led to the fire at Grenfell Tower.

One of London’s largest residential developers was one of 11 firms told they would be prevented from building new properties unless they signed the pledge, announced by the Housing Secretary earlier this year.

“Telford Homes can confirm it has completed its review of the pledge contract and expects to sign soon”, a spokesperson told City A.M. this morning.

By signing the contract, the developers accept responsibility to fix fire-safety defects in buildings more than 11m high that they built or refurbished.

Gove has said those who refuse to sign will not be allowed to “operate freely in the market”, meaning they’ll be banned from new projects.

Thirty-nine developers have so far signed the pledge, including the ten biggest housebuilders in the country.

Gove has said he will now focus on a “responsible actor scheme” to provide guidelines for the developers who have signed – likely hoping to give a little bit more time for those who haven’t signed yet to u-turn.

City A.M. has approached the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities for comment.