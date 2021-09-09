Exclusive: Real estate and crypto top list of UK investors' alternative asset picks

In the current climate of low interest rates and high valuations, UK investors are looking for new ways to get returns in less liquid areas that are relatively cushioned from yo-yoing equity and bond markets.

This mood music has pushed almost half (43 per cent) of UK investors to consider alternative assets to make their money work harder during the pandemic, according to new research by NexGen Cloud.

A fifth of UK investors’ portfolios are already more heavily weighted towards so-called alternative assets rather than traditional publicly traded equities and bonds, with 30 per cent crediting them for enabling to invest in more specialised fields that they “know more about” or are “passionate about.”

Of these asset classes, real estate came out on top as the most popular choice, included in the portfolios of 17 per cent of UK investors.

Defying scepticism, cryptocurrencies came in joint second with collectibles (the likes of art, wine and classic cars), appearing in the portfolios of 14 per cent of UK investors.

Although ESG and impact investments currently only appear in 11 per cent of UK investors’ portfolios, ranking them sixth, the research echoed what we know about investors’ appetite for sustainable investments.

ESG investments were the top choice going forward, with over a fifth (21 per cent) of investors considering adding them to their portfolios in the next year.

“Alternative investments have become more and more popular in the UK over the past decade, with investors increasingly willing and able to access markets they may not have before,” said Chris Starkey, founder and director of NexGen Cloud.



“The current record-low interest rates and volatility caused by the pandemic has only accelerated this trend, resulting in more investors looking for new ways to making their money working harder,” he added.

It comes after the latest data from funds network Calastone found that ESG funds have accounted for around three fifths of inflows into active funds since November, driven by a combination of increased investor conscience and also business savvy.