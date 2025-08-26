Exclusive: Reading in talks over Welcome to Wrexham style docuseries

Reading have held talks with producers over a docuseries on the club

Reading could be the latest EFL club to make a “Welcome to Wrexham”-style documentary series.

Owner Rob Couhig is understood to have been approached by several production companies since completing his takeover of the League One club in May.

The discussions have yet to involve broadcasters or streaming services, but Couhig has been told that the story of Reading’s revival from the imminent threat of bankruptcy under previous owner Dai Yongge could make a compelling documentary.

Yongge was finally ousted towards the end of last season after being disqualified as an owner by the EFL.

American Couhig, who owned Wycombe Wanderers for five years until 2024, paid a reported £25m for Reading, their stadium and training ground.

The Royals finished seventh in League One last season but have made a disappointing start to the new campaign in the third tier. They have taken just two points from their first five matches and sit second bottom of the table.

How docuseries has helped Wrexham

Wrexham, meanwhile, are enjoying their first season in the second tier since the 1980s after winning three consecutive promotions.

The Welsh club have been dramatically revitalised since being bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020.

The takeover led to the project being chronicled in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which in turn gave a significant boost to the club’s worldwide profile.

That exposure enabled the club to attract sponsors including United Airlines, HP, Meta and TikTok and grow revenue to a record £26.7m in 2024.

The continued ubiquity of docuseries in sport follows the success of Formula 1’s smash hit Drive to Survive and the popular All or Nothing collection, which has featured Premier League teams Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reading are due to host AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup at their Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening.