Exclusive: PensionBee accelerate IPO plans after lockdown growth

PensionBee boss Romi Savova has said her firm will accelerate its plans for London IPO after Brits increasingly turned online for financial advice during 2020.

“There is an evident trend of people using the additional time during lockdown as an opportunity to review their finances and look for ways to further their money,” the founder writes for us today.

The firm saw a sharp uptick in new customers since the onset of the pandemic in March, and now holds over £1.1bn in assets under administration.

Savova also confirmed that they are looking towards the High Growth segment of the London Stock Exchange as the likely home for their float.

“For all of the advantages that the London market offers companies this will also allow us to stand out on the highly-respected London stage and, importantly, give PensionBee access to global growth capital,” she says.

The High Growth Segment would also allow PensionBee customers to participate in the IPO, one of the main reasons for looking to that particular IPO springboard.