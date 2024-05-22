Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Exclusive Offer for City A.M. Readers: Discover the Latour Discovery Room at Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club

This summer, City A.M. readers are invited to unlock an exclusive gateway to unparalleled luxury and personalized service with the Latour Discovery Room at Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club. From June to August 2024, seize the extraordinary opportunity to host your private event in the esteemed Latour Discovery Room, usually reserved for club members only.

Tailored Culinary Delights with Chef Giacomo

Experience the freedom to craft an exclusive tasting menu alongside the acclaimed Chef Giacomo. Known for his exceptional skill and creative approach, Chef Giacomo will collaborate with you to design a menu that not only complements the theme of your event but elevates it to a memorable culinary journey. From intimate dinners to sophisticated receptions, your dishes will reflect bespoke gastronomy at its best.

Bespoke Beverage Experience

Enhance your bespoke menu with our expertly curated beverages, our dedicated sommeliers will guide you through selecting the perfect pairings, ensuring that each drink complements your culinary choices exquisitely. Our selection ranges from fine wines to bespoke cocktails, each chosen to enrich your event and delight your guests.

The Venue: Latour Discovery Room

Located in the historic heart of London, Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club offers a setting of architectural elegance fused with modern luxury. The Latour Discovery Room, a symbol of sophistication, is equipped with advanced facilities and plush decor, making it an ideal venue for both grand and intimate gatherings. Tailor the space to match the scale and style of your event, ensuring an ambiance of exclusivity and class.

An Exclusive Membership Experience

As a sanctuary for the discerning and the influential, Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club melds rich history with contemporary luxury, offering access to exclusive areas, bespoke services, and a vibrant calendar of events. Membership at the club is a passport to a world of refined taste and cultural prestige.

Special Invitation to City A.M. Readers

This exclusive offer is available only to City A.M. readers from June to August 2024. Early booking is recommended to ensure your event secures a place in the prestigious Latour Discovery Room. Embrace this unique chance to enjoy the benefits of membership at Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club and craft an unforgettable experience for your guests.

For bookings and further information on special offerings for CITY AM readers please contact Lauren Stacey – Club Event Manager at lauren.stacey@fourseasons.com directly. Dive into the lap of luxury and exclusivity with us at the Latour Discovery Room—where your exceptional event awaits